William C. McElroy 1939 - 2019
Danielson - Bill passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family and loved ones on December 16th 2019 after a brave battle with cancer. Born in Boston, MA, he was the son of the late Fredrick and Mary Irene (Talbot) McElroy.
Bill proudly served in the United States Army and went on to be employed as a foreman with Anchor Glass for 28 years, and recently retired from a 20+ year career with Rogers Corporation, amazingly retiring at 80 years old.
Bill was a dedicated husband, father, and grandfather with a wonderful sense of humor who greatly enjoyed spending time with his family, tinkering on his latest vehicle find, target shooting, reading, and spending time with his best fur buddy, his schnauzer Shaley.
He is survived by his loving wife Marilyn (Navan) McElroy of Danielson; children, Deborah (James) Warren of Brooklyn and Katherine (Jason) Hence of Windham; siblings, John McElroy of Pomfret and Richard McElroy of Woodstock; grandchildren, Kyle, Derrick, Ethan, Grayson and McKenna and great grandchildren, Jamerson and Sawyer.
Calling hours will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019 from 10:00 am-12:00 Noon with a Memorial Service at 12:00 Noon in Tillinghast Funeral Home, 433 Main Street, Danielson. In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to Hospice of NE CT and Day Kimball Homecare, P.O. Box 632, Putnam, CT 06260. tillinghastfh.com.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Dec. 19 to Dec. 21, 2019