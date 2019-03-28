|
William D. Stetson 1935 - 2019
Griswold - Bill passed March 26, 2019 peacefully at his home. He was born May 15, 1935 to Frank and Blanche (Montgomery ) Stetson. He was happily married to Laverne V. (Bingell) Stetson for 55 years. Together they raised five children Judith, William (Stacy) Stetson, Lisa (Greg) Hoddy, Barry, Valerie (James) Grills His pride and joy were his grandchildren Ashley, Billy, Kyle, Kenny, Alicia, Colin, Olivia and Eric, great grandchildren Addisyn and Zoey.
Bill served in the Army for 5 years. He worked at Electric Boat for 40 years. Bill was very proud of his service to the Town of Griswold(Pachaug). He was a selectman for 30 years, serviced on the Board of Finance for 14 years, Assistant Fire Chief for 18 years, a life member of Griswold Fire Department and New London County Fire Chiefs. He was also a member of the First Congregational Church and The American Legion Post #15.
Besides his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren he leaves behind a brother Wayland Stetson, sisters Blanche Perry and Miriam Belisle.
He was predeceased by his wife Laverne, daughter Judy-Re, sister Patricia Hoffman and daughter in law Shelly Stetson.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Bill's memory to the First Congregational Church of Griswold or The Griswold Fire Department.
Calling hours will be 4:00-7:00PM Friday at the Gagne Piechowski Funeral Home 490 Voluntown Road Jewett City, CT. A service will be held 10:00AM Saturday at the First Congregational Church of Griswold. Burial with military honors will immediately follow in Pachaug Cemetery, Griswold. For online condolences please go to www.gagnepiechowski.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2019