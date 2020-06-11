William E. (Bill) Nicholson 1925 - 2020
Moosup - William E. (Bill) Nicholson, 94, of Moosup passed away on June 9, 2020 at Day Kimball Hospital in Putnam, CT. He was born in Pascoag, RI on Sept. 6, 1925, a son to the late Mary Cecilia (Boylan) and John E. Nicholson. He is predeceased by his wife Shirley (Christiansen) Nicholson and brother Leonard.
Bill was a longtime Moosup resident. He worked at Pervel Industries and other area mills and sold real estate. Bill had a passion for his family and community. A firm believer in civic service, he served on the town board of education (73-85) serving as Chair for seven years. Bill also served two terms as Plainfield's 2nd selectman (86 to 90). In addition to official political offices, he was also a past member of the Lions and Rotary. As a member of the Rotary, Bill served as Chair (93-94) and as Emcee of the Miss Plainfield pageant. Bill did all he did for the community because he loved the town and the people in it.
Bill's strength and what he should be remembered for was as a parent and friend. Whether it was teaching his daughter to ride her Spyder bike, pushing a sleepy child gently upstairs to bed or hosting a gaggle of unruly girls having a sleepover, his patience was legendary. His American Chop Suey was the best you'll ever taste in spite of the ugly rumors it was lifted from a ChefBoyardee can in the sixties. He was always there for his children when things weren't looking too good and cheering from the side lines when they were. He may be gone but His quiet strength and unconditional love will serve as a rock for his family in the years to come.
Bill was a good friend to many and managed to stay in touch with so many people. Whether you were a golf buddy, one of his friends at Winners or one of his friends at Gus' Pub, he always made time for you.
He is survived by his son John E. Nicholson and daughter Mary Kilmer and her husband David. A sister in law, a niece and nephew Barbara, Nancy and Ted also survive him. There will be a private Mass of Christian Burial at St. John the Apostle Church in Plainfield with a burial to follow within St. John Cemetery Plainfield. www.doughertybrosfuneralhome.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Jun. 11 to Jun. 13, 2020.