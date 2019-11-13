|
|
William E. Regets 1947 - 2019
Shelton - William E. Regets, age 72 of Shelton passed away peacefully on Monday, November 11, 2019 at Hartford Hospital surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of Wendy Dubois Regets. Born in Norwich on July 25, 1947, he was a son of the late Edward and Doris Wilcox Regets. A proud U.S. Army Veteran, he had served honorably during the Vietnam War. Mr. Regets had worked as a marketing executive for many years before eventually becoming self- employed in the field of marketing and sales. Bill was an avid photographer, music lover and sports enthusiast and especially enjoyed watching soccer, tennis and football. He was a great cook and took great pride in preparing meals for his family. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, brother, uncle and friend who will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.
In addition to his beloved wife of 42 years, Wendy, other survivors include a loving son, Anthony J. Regets of Bridgeport, a brother, Mark Regets of Rockville, MD, a special niece, Ava Bonardi of Stratford three nephews, Matt Regets of Vienna, VA and Nicholas and David Regets both of Rovkville, MD and three adored grand nieces, Justine and Carol Tunney and Jade Bonardi as well as a sister-in-law, Sharon Dubois of Golden Valley, AZ. He was predeceased by a sister-in-law, Bonnie DuBois.
Friends may greet the family on Friday, November 15, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Rd., Trumbull. Interment will be held privately at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Vietnam Veterans of America, 8719 Colesville Rd, Suite 100, Silver Springs MD 20910 or at vva.org. For online condolences, please visit us at www.abriola.com.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2019