William E. West 1948 - 2020
Plainfield - With profound sadness we announce the passing of William E. West 72, beloved husband of Jean (Tetreault) West. He passed after a lengthy illness, at his home with his loving wife by his side. He was born in June 1948 in Pawtucket, RI a son of the late William A. and Jean (Kibbe) West Wheeler. Bill attended Killingly High Schools and graduated from More Hall Prep School in 1967. In 1971 he graduated from Park College in Parkville, MO. He received his Masters degree in Community Psychology from University of New Haven in 1980. Growing up he was active in the Boy Scouts of America in Brooklyn, CT. He enjoyed skiing, hiking, swimming, camping, the beach, building wooden furniture and working on cars. Bill and his wife were involved with the G.A.P./Memory Café in New London. CT. They were also active with the Walk to End Alzheimer's for many years. They would have celebrated their 50 th wedding anniversary on August 28. He worked for a nursing home chain in Cheshire, Waterbury and New Haven, CT as a Social Worker. After receiving his master's degree, he became director of the first Adult Day Care Center in Norwich where he planned the first Senior Prom in Eastern CT. He then began working for the State of CT at Cochegan House in Uncasville. He began working for the Dept of Corrections in Hartford and then held positions as Social Worker/ Psychiatric treatment worker at Ragdowski Correctional and Corrigan Correctional both in Montville until his retirement. Bill was a kind, loving, caring and gentle family man. Everything he did revolved around them. He was proud of his three children and introduced them to many things especially hiking and camping which they did every summer and fall eventually visiting all the New England states, and PA. He especially loved all the fall colors and would say to the children. "Wow, just look at those colors!" After a few years they repeated it along with him. Bill also told the best "Dad" jokes and always got a laugh and a smile from all. Bill had a friendly and welcoming smile. Above all he accomplished, he did an exceptional Donald Duck impression. He was well known for it among his children, nieces, nephews, grandchildren and their friends. He was the life of the party. He and his wife loved to travel to new places and to older places that they had previously enjoyed and loved. Besides His wife he leaves his children William A. West of CA (Dawn Jacob) Amy L. Curtis (Brad) of ME and Christopher L. West of NH. His grandchildren Aidan-Alice, Molly, Breah, Erin and Abby. His two sisters Cynthia Braaten (Ron) and Pamela Kauranen (Leo) of GA and sisters in law Karen Morrone (David) of RI. Denise Larrow Defusco, and Diane Jones of GA, and his childhood friend, Paul Niejadlik (Eileen) of Ma who has been like a brother to him, as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins ,friends, and his faithful companion Bailey. He was predeceased by a brother Robert, his mother in law Gladys Tetreault, his father in law Leo Tetreault and his step mother in law Bonnie Tetreault and two special father figures, Theodore Niejadlik (Jennie) who were always there to spend time with him, teach him things and include him in their daily life and Harold Main (Evelyn) who often included him on their summer camping and hiking trips. Having lost his Dad at an early age, these families served as mentors to him and his goal in life was to emulate their family dynamic when he had a family of his own, which he certainly did. Graveside services will be held Friday at 10:00AM in Holy Cross Cemetery, Danielson. Masks and social distancing required. In lieu of flowers memorial gifts may be made to Day Kimball Hospice & Palliative Care of NE CT, 32 South Main Street, Putnam, CT 06260 or Alzheimer's Association
. c/o Beverly Lindemann, Quiet Corner Crusaders Team, P.O. Box 104, Eastford, CT 06242 (checks made payable to Alzheimer's Association
) or American Heart Assoc.
, 300 5 th Avenue, Waltham, MA. 02451. www.doughertybrosfuneralhome.com