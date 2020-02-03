|
William F. Garriepy Sr. 1936 - 2020
Plainfield - William F. Garriepy, Sr. 83, beloved husband of Elaine (Hentschel) Garriepy passed away Jan. 28, 2020.
He was born May 12, 1936, in Providence, RI, a son of the late Fred and Ruth (Kane) Garriepy and had lived in Plainfield since 1982.
He was a U.S. Army veteran and was employed by Foxwoods for 20 years.
Besides his wife, he leaves 3 sons, William F. Garriepy Jr., Joseph Garriepy and Larry R. Pearson Jr.; 2 daughters, Deborah Caldrone and Dawn Cacador; a brother, Robert Garriepy; also several grandchildren.
Memorial visiting hours are Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, 1-4 PM at Dougherty Bros. Funeral Home, 595 Norwich Rd., Plainfield. www.doughertybrosfuneralhome.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Feb. 3 to Feb. 5, 2020