William F. Mignault, Sr. 1929 - 2019
Ledyard - William F. Mignault, Sr., "Coach Bill", passed away surrounded by his loving family on October 1, 2019 at the age of 90 after a courageous fight with cancer. He was born on May 18, 1929 to Frank and Esther Mignault, and despite losing his parents before he was 3 years-old, became an incredible and loving husband, father, coach and friend who lived each day with pride, passion, respect and intensity. Bill Mignault spent his lifetime as an educator, coach and mentor to Connecticut high school athletes, capping an extremely successful 50-year high school coaching career with his fourth CIAC State Football Championship win in December 2007. Mignault began his head-coaching career at Waterford High School in 1958. In 1963 he left Waterford to become the Physical Education Chairman, Athletic Director, and Head Football Coach of a new high school in Ledyard, Connecticut. He established the football program at Ledyard High School and coached there until his retirement in March 2008. During his successful coaching career, Bill earned 321 wins, including 10 ECC football championships and four state championships in 1986, 1991, 1993 and 2007. Mignault set the state record for coaching victories on October 20, 2001 and held the title of winningest coach in CT until 2014. In the 1985-86 school year, Ledyard received The Michaels Achievement Cup for the best high school athletic program in the state of Connecticut, a testament to Mignault's commitment to high school sports. Mignault has been awarded many individual honors including being selected to the Connecticut High School Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 1991 and for the prestigious Gold Key Award from the Connecticut Sports Writers Alliance in 2004-2005. In 2005, he was selected as the State & Region One Football Coach of the Year and in 2008 he was awarded UCONN's distinguished Red O'Neill Award. Born in Killingly, CT, Bill was a captain of four sports at Killingly High School. He is a 1953 graduate of the University of Connecticut and has a master's degree and a 6th year in educational administration. While at UCONN, Mignault played tailback and safety on the football team and was a center fielder on the baseball team. After graduation, Mignault served his country as an officer in the USAF for two years. He was a Squadron Commander and Base Football Coach for the 317th Troop Carrier Wing in Neubiberg, Germany. He remained active in the USAF Reserves and retired with the rank of Major. Marrying his high school sweetheart, Patricia Orlando, was the proudest moment of his life and the start of a wonderful journey. They were married for 66 years, and have two sons, William Mignault, Jr. and partner Beverly, Brian K. Mignault, Sr. and wife Nancy, a daughter Pamela O'Brien and husband Tom, five grandchildren, B.K. Mignault, Patrick Mignault, Marc Mignault, Kasey O'Brien and Kayla O'Brien and four great grandchildren. Bill Mignault adored his family and enjoyed watching them pursue their passions for football, baseball, cheerleading, soccer and gymnastics and was always ready for a quick game of basketball, ping pong or cribbage. His competitive spirit and kind heart will be missed by many!
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, 2019