William "Bill" F. Muller II 1939 - 2019
Montville - William F. "Bill" Muller II. 79. September 1, 1939 - May 30, 2019. Born and raised in Brooklyn, NY, and lived as a dedicated father who proudly served his community and his country with honor. Bill served in the US Navy as a submariner 1957-1961, including service on the USS Croaker. Also served as a firefighter and EMT for the Mohegan Fire Company since 1983. Bill worked as a machinist for United Nuclear, Corporation in Montville CT as well as Plastic Wire and Cable (PWC) in Jewett City, CT. His passions included woodcarving, making medieval weapon replicas, classical music, and loved reading about history and science. Devout Christian and man of faith, served as trustee of Montville Congregational Church for 10 years. Survived by his wife, Holly, and his sons David, Billy, Bruce and Brian, two granddaughters and two grandsons.
Wake will be held on Monday, June 3rd, 7pm to 9pm, at Montville Funeral Home, 53 Norwich New London Turnpike, Rt 32, Montville CT. Funeral at same location, Tuesday June 4th at 10am.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from May 31 to June 2, 2019