|
|
William Floeting 2019
Ellington - William E. Floeting, 97, of Ellington, died peacefully on Sunday December 15, 2019. Bill served our country during WWII with the U.S. Army Air Corps. He served in the Asiatic-Pacific Theater with the 875th Bomb Squadron, 498th Bomb Group as a Radar Mechanic. He leaves his daughter, Linda Osyf and her husband Myron of Vernon and his grandson, James Osyf of Washington D.C., and other extended family members. Bill was predeceased by his wives, Natalie Wolchesky and Mary Despatie. Funeral services are private at the request of his family. Ladd Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home in Vernon has care of the arrangements. Please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com for online condolences.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Dec. 22 to Dec. 23, 2019