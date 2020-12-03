William G. Grant Jr. 1935 - 2020Lisbon - William G. Grant Jr., 85, died peacefully at the family homestead on Sunday November 29, 2020, after an extended illness. His devoted wife Sandra was at his side.Bill was the first of four children born to William G. and Dorothy (Troeger) Grant. He worked on the family farm until 1955 when he joined the Army to serve his country. Bill was a proud first generation Scottish-American. In 1959 he married C. Susanna Grant with whom he shared four children. She predeceased him in 2003.Bill worked in construction most of his life and served on various town and church committees. In 2005 he wed his high school sweetheart Sandra (Orme) Grant. She survives him along with his children, Sharron (Neil) Patrie, Roberta (Fran) Jarvis, William (Lisa) Grant III, and Beth (Robert) Sondergaard, Sandras' daughter Deborah (Fred) Saucier, 5 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Bill leaves behind 2 siblings Margaret Andrews and Robert T. (Mary) Grant and a sister-in-law Eleanor Grant. He was predeceased by a brother Donald Grant.Funeral service to be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Center for Hospice Care 227 Dunham St. Norwich, CT 06360.