William G. Grant Jr.
William G. Grant Jr. 1935 - 2020
Lisbon - William G. Grant Jr., 85, died peacefully at the family homestead on Sunday November 29, 2020, after an extended illness. His devoted wife Sandra was at his side.
Bill was the first of four children born to William G. and Dorothy (Troeger) Grant. He worked on the family farm until 1955 when he joined the Army to serve his country. Bill was a proud first generation Scottish-American. In 1959 he married C. Susanna Grant with whom he shared four children. She predeceased him in 2003.
Bill worked in construction most of his life and served on various town and church committees. In 2005 he wed his high school sweetheart Sandra (Orme) Grant. She survives him along with his children, Sharron (Neil) Patrie, Roberta (Fran) Jarvis, William (Lisa) Grant III, and Beth (Robert) Sondergaard, Sandras' daughter Deborah (Fred) Saucier, 5 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Bill leaves behind 2 siblings Margaret Andrews and Robert T. (Mary) Grant and a sister-in-law Eleanor Grant. He was predeceased by a brother Donald Grant.
Funeral service to be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Center for Hospice Care 227 Dunham St. Norwich, CT 06360.
goderefuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Dec. 3 to Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
