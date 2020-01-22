|
William Glaude 1944 - 2020
North Franklin - William Glaude, 75, of No. Franklin died Sunday afternoon, January 19, 2020, at his home with his family at his side. He was born in Norwich on October 12, 1944, the son of the late Armand and Viola (Benoit) Glaude.
Bill was employed as a maintenance foreman at Amgraph in Versailles for thirty years before retiring.
He was married to Linda (Tetreault) Glaude who survives him. Besides his wife, he is survived by one son, Steven Glaude of No. Franklin, daughter, Sharon Watson and her husband Ralph of Canterbury, brother, Raymond Glaude and his wife Carol of Baltic, sister, Theresa Giovanni of Taftville, grandchildren,
Nicole and Kyle Watson and mother-in-law, Jeannette Tetreault of Baltic, brother-in-law, Paul Tetreault and his wife Sharen of OH, and nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by one son Brian Glaude and two brothers Gerard and Armand Glaude.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Thursday, January 23, at 10 A.M. at St. Mary's Church in Baltic, meeting directly at church. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in Baltic. Calling hours at the Guillot Funeral Home, 75 South B Street, Taftville, will be Wednesday (today) from 6-8 P.M.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Joseph School, 10 School Hill Road, Baltic, CT 06330.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020