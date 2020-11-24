1/1
William "Bill" Grenon
1929 - 2020
Leesburg, Fla. - William Lionel Grenon, 91, passed away peacefully on Oct. 28, 2020, at UF Health Leesburg Hospital, after a brief illness. Bill was born Feb. 24,1929, in Brooklyn, Conn., to William J. and Antoinette (Fournier) Grenon. He went to St. James school and graduated from Killingly High in 1947. He then served in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Germany. After being discharge in 1952, he moved to Willimantic and worked at the American Screw Company until it closed, and then 30 years for the State of Conn. on the staff at UConn and Eastern Conn State College. He retired from ECSC as warehouse manager in 1986. Bill enjoyed sports and playing cards. A lifelong golfer and bowler Bill played basketball in high school, city league baseball in the 1950s, and coached Little League in the 1960s. In 2004 Bill lost his wife Grace (Cadotte) Grenon to cancer. They raised their two sons in Willimantic before retiring to Florida in 1990. He was predeceased by his parents, William J. and Antoinette (Fournier) Grenon, infant brother Donald Grenon, three sisters, Theresa Johnson, Jackie Oatley, Meg Holland, and two grandchildren, Daniel Grenon and Lisa Grenon. Bill leaves behind his loving wife, Francesca (Mihailiuc) Grenon of Leesburg, Fla.; two sons, William L. Grenon Jr. and wife Linda of Norwich, Conn., and Richard D. Grenon and wife Laura of Colchester, Conn.; two granddaughters, Cindy and Rachael, and several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 1 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 28, at St. Mary Church, 46 Valley St., Willimantic. A graveside service will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Cemetery Rd., Windham, Conn. Due to COVID-19 precautions there will not be a reception after the services.

Published in Norwich Bulletin from Nov. 24 to Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Funeral Mass
01:00 PM
St. Mary Church
