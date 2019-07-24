|
|
William H. Baggarly (Baggs) 1946 - 2019
Preston - William H. Baggarly (Baggs), 73, of Preston, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 22, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer. Born in Portsmouth, New Hampshire on June 17, 1946 he was the son of Delia (Gladue) Caprilozzi and Bruce Baggarly.
Bill graduated Norwich Tech in 1964 as a mechanic; he was a Veteran of the Vietnam War having honorably served with the United States Army. For the last few decades, he operated Bill's Auto Sales in Preston. He was passionate about motorcycles, cars and trucks; collecting numerous Harley's, corvettes and other sports cars. He was a kind and generous person, always willing to help someone in need. He was a dedicated father and grandfather, and a friend to many. He will be missed dearly.
In addition to his mother Delia, he is survived by his daughter Heather Smith and husband Robert; grandchildren, Megan and Michael; siblings Diane Urban, Delia Cabral, Anna Stadnick, and Bert Caprilozzi; many nieces, nephews and dear friends. He is predeceased by his sisters, Carol, Bernice and Patricia; and step father Bernard Caprilozzi.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday at 11:00 am at Sacred Heart Church 57 W. Town St, Norwichtown followed by a presentation of military honors. Calling hours will be held on Friday from 5-7 pm at the Woyasz & Son Funeral Home, 141 Central Ave, Norwich. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to an animal shelter or organization of your choice.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from July 24 to July 26, 2019