William Heino Sr. 1948 - 2020
Voluntown - William Heino Sr., 72, of Voluntown, passed away after a brief illness on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020.
He was born in Far Rockaway, N.Y., March 27, 1948, to George and Lydia Heino.
Bill was an avid fisherman, enjoyed gardening, treasure hunting, and all shows having to do with all those subjects. He also enjoyed going to the casinos.
He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Gale Heino; his children, Mary Pajonas, husband Todd, William Heino Jr., wife Tammy, Tricia Moriates, husband Greg, Kenneth Heino, partner Al, Beth Kuhn; and ten grandchildren. He is also survived by a brother, George Heino and family; his sister, Helen Steiger; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
He was predeceased by his parents, brother Rudy, sister Mary Sorensen, and son Daniel.
Calling hours will be held Thursday, November 12, 2020, from 5-7 p.m. at the Gagne Piechowski Funeral Home, 490 Voluntown Road, Jewett City, There will be a graveside service 11:45 a.m. Friday, November 13, 2020, at Pachaug Cemetery, Griswold.
For online condolences, please go to www.gagnepiechowski.com
Donations can be made in William's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or a donation to your local food pantry.