William J. Fletcher 1942 - 2019
Voluntown - William J. Fletcher, 76, of Voluntown, CT passed away on Wednesday, July 3, 2019. William was born in Oneco, CT and was son of the late William and Hazel Fletcher. William is survived by his sister, Mary Seyford of Brooklyn, CT; his nephew William Caron of Killingly, CT, his nephew Peter Caron of Fort Myers, FL; his niece Jennifer Seyford of Brooklyn, CT and many friends. He was kind, caring and generous to his family and friends. He loved nature and loved taking his dog and best friend Buddy for walks. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. Share a memory at www.gagnonandcostellofh.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from July 9 to July 11, 2019