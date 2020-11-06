1/1
William J. Hammond
1936 - 2020
Mystic - William J. Hammond, 84, of Mystic died Friday, October 30, 2020, in Mystic. He is survived by his beloved wife of 61 years, Susan W. Hammond.
Bill was born February 24, 1936, in Tampa, Fla., the son of William and Margot Hammond. His father died in a tragic automobile accident when Bill was only 2 years old.
After that, he and his mother moved to Connecticut, where she met and married Albert Lee Mason who raised Bill as his own son. Bill had a close relationship with his older brother, Lee Mason.
Bill graduated from UCONN and completed post graduate work at Rutgers University.
He had a successful career as a bank manager, initially at Groton Bank and Trust, and then at Connecticut Bank and Trust which spanned many years.
He especially enjoyed spending time with his family, sailing, golf, and camping.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son, Douglas Hammond of Vermont and Randi Hammond of Rhode Island. He has 5 granddaughters, Chelsea, Paige, and Grace Hammond, and Camille Sidoli and Isabel Gibson. He is also survived by his great-granddaughter, August Gibson. He was predeceased by his parents, an infant brother, Wayne and an older brother, Lee Mason.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
Donations in his memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Association of Southeastern Connecticut.
The Dinoto Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Published in Norwich Bulletin from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2020.
