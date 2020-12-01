William J. Kingsbury 1939 - 2020
Thompson - William J. Kingsbury, 81 of Thompson CT, son of Anna Thibeault Kingsbury and William Roy Kingsbury, and born on October 31,1939 passed away unexpectedly in his home on November 28, 2020.
Predeceased by his brothers Alfred Talbot and Robert Kingsbury, he leaves behind his beloved wife of 36 years, Dolores B. Kingsbury. He also leaves behind his sons James, William, and Ronald; his daughters-in-law Gail and Christine; his step-children Lori Butler and her spouse Michael, Bernie Gilbert and his spouse Mary, and Michael Gilbert; his grandchildren Amy Kingsbury and James Kingsbury, Jr., Thomas Kingsbury, Nicole Kingsbury and Michael Kingsbury, Sarah Ginolfi, Matthew Gilbert, and Richard Butler; as well as several great-grandchildren.
He worked his entire life in the railroad industry as a Railroad Signalman, he owned his own business, Kingsbury Excavating and Septic Service. He was NASCAR official at the New Smyrna speedway in Florida, he was an avid race fan and member of the New England Antique Racing. In his lifetime, he served as a volunteer for the East Thompson Fire Department, was a member of the Policemen's Association, a lifetime member of the Thompson Little League, and a member of the Board of Directors for the East Thompson Cemetery Association. In his later years, he loved to play cards and win at Bingo. He loved Life; Life loved him. He will be sorely missed.
A graveside Service will be held Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 11:30 AM at the East Thompson Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his memory to the East Thompson Cemetery Association, 39 East Thompson Road, Thompson, CT 06277. Share a memory at www.smithandwalkerfh.com