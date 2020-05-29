William J. Taylor 1934 - 2020
Waterfiord - William J. "Jack" Taylor, a longtime resident of Waterford, passed away peacefully on May 28, 2020, at Fairview in Groton, at the age of 85, from complications related to Parkinson's.
Jack was born on December 17, 1934, in New London. He was the son of the late William R and Ruth J. (Pratt) Taylor. He attended local schools and graduated from New London High School, class of 1952, after attending three years at Bulkeley School.
He worked for Pfizer, Inc., in the engineering department as a project engineer for 40 years, retiring in 1993.
He also served in the U.S. Coast Guard and was a veteran of the Korean War.
He is survived by his former wife, Phyllis, and their sons, William Taylor Jr. and his wife Christina of Stonington and Robert Taylor and his wife Kelly of Dayville, CT. He also leaves three grandchildren, Julie Beattie and her husband Sam, Ashley Main and her husband John and Austin Taylor and his partner Samantha.
The family would like to thank the caring staff at Fairview for their compassion and excellent care.
A private graveside service will be held in Cedar Grove Cemetery, New London.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be directed to the Fairview Recreation Department, 235 Lestertown Road, Groton, CT 06340.
Please visit www.byles.com to share a memory or share a condolence.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from May 29 to Jun. 1, 2020.