William J. Taylor
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William J. Taylor 1934 - 2020
Waterfiord - William J. "Jack" Taylor, a longtime resident of Waterford, passed away peacefully on May 28, 2020, at Fairview in Groton, at the age of 85, from complications related to Parkinson's.
Jack was born on December 17, 1934, in New London. He was the son of the late William R and Ruth J. (Pratt) Taylor. He attended local schools and graduated from New London High School, class of 1952, after attending three years at Bulkeley School.
He worked for Pfizer, Inc., in the engineering department as a project engineer for 40 years, retiring in 1993.
He also served in the U.S. Coast Guard and was a veteran of the Korean War.
He is survived by his former wife, Phyllis, and their sons, William Taylor Jr. and his wife Christina of Stonington and Robert Taylor and his wife Kelly of Dayville, CT. He also leaves three grandchildren, Julie Beattie and her husband Sam, Ashley Main and her husband John and Austin Taylor and his partner Samantha.
The family would like to thank the caring staff at Fairview for their compassion and excellent care.
A private graveside service will be held in Cedar Grove Cemetery, New London.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be directed to the Fairview Recreation Department, 235 Lestertown Road, Groton, CT 06340.
Please visit www.byles.com to share a memory or share a condolence.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from May 29 to Jun. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Byles-Groton Memorial Home - Groton
310 Thames St.
Groton, CT 06340
860 445 4844
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved