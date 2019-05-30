|
William "Billy" Johnson 1946 - 2019
Plainfield - William "Billy" Johnson 72, of Moosup, beloved husband of 52 years to Diane (Desjardins) Johnson passed away May 24, 2019 after fighting a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. He was born December 15, 1946 in Putnam a son of the late Henry and Florence (Savoie) Johnson and was a lifelong resident of the community. Billy was a U.S. Navy Veteran serving during the Vietnam War era. He was employed by SNET for 25 years, retiring in 1995. Besides his wife he leaves a son Steven Johnson and his friend Kristin Zumpfe of Moosup. A daughter Shelly Stagon and her husband Joseph of Dayville. Four grandsons, Tyler Martinelli of Ft. Worth, TX, Nicholas Johnson of Canton and Tyler and Dustin Stagon of Sterling whom he loved dearly. A sister Judith Johnson and her husband David of Plainfield. He was especially close to all of his nieces and nephews and their children. He was preceded by his brother Ronald Johnson of AZ. A special thank you to Dr. Sullivan who went above and beyond during his illness. A big thank you to the Putnam Oncology unit and also Hospice for their excellent care. The wake will be held Thursday (6-6-19) from 4-7PM at Dougherty Bros. Funeral Home 595 Norwich Rd. Plainfield. A Memorial Mass will be held Friday (6-7-19) at 10:30AM in All Hallows Church, Moosup, leaving from the Funeral Home at 9:50AM. Military Honors will be rendered at the church. In lieu of flowers memorial gifts may be made to 262 Danny Thomas PL. Memphis, TN. 30105. www.doughertybrosfuneralhome.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from May 30 to June 1, 2019