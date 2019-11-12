|
|
William L. Garrity 1953 - 2019
Scotland - William L. Garrity, 66 of Scotland, Ct. passed away on Nov. 9, 2019 at home with family by his side. Born in Philadelphia, Pa. on Oct. 28, 1953, he was the son of Dolores & Leo F. Garrity. He had resided in Scotland for the past 23 years with the love of his life, Patricia Coleda Garrity. William was employed by Federal Paper Board as a Finishing and Shipping Superintendent and most recently as a driver for Eastconn. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, visiting national parks but loved nothing more than spending time with his family. In addition to his mother and wife he is survived by four children, Darren Garrity of Jewett City, stepson William J. Coleda & wife Rachael of Castleton on Hudson, NY, Heather Garrity of Moosup , Kim Garrity of Plainfield, his sibilings Patrick & Elaine Garrity of Danielson, Michael & Beverly Garrity of Londonderry, NH , Denise & Dr. William Kober of Mystic and sister in law Linda Patterson of Griswold, Ct., six grandchildren, one great grandson, multiple nieces and nephews and his furry friends Skye and Thunder. He has taken a little piece of each of our hearts with him. A graveside service will be held at St. John's Cemetary in Plainfield, Ct on November 23rd at noon. Please, no flowers, if desired memorial gifts may be made to nationalparks.org. or any charity supporting nature. www.doughertybrosfuneralhome.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Nov. 12 to Nov. 14, 2019