William Lee Madden
1951 - 2020
Moosup - William Lee Madden 69, of Moosup passed away August 31, 2020. He was born April 21, 1951 in Louisville, KY a son of the late Lee R. and Mildred (Yocum) Madden and had resided in Eastern Connecticut since the early 2000s. He was last employed as a bus driver with NECT Transit. Bill enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, photography, and woodworking. He leaves 2 sons and a daughter in law James L. and Rachael Madden and John W. Madden; 3 grandchildren Dakota, Tristan and Sierra; a sister Reta Simpson. He was predeceased by 2 brothers Phillip (Keith) and Gary (Dean) Madden. Funeral and burial will be private. Memorial gifts may be made to St. Jude Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude PL, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. www.doughertybrosfuneralhome.com

Published in Norwich Bulletin from Sep. 1 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
