William Lockett 1926 - 2019
Woodstock - William L. "Bill" Lockett, 92, formerly of Dekalb, IL, passed away peacefully after a long illness on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 in Harrington Hospital in Southbridge, MA. He was the loving husband of 60 years to the late F. Louise (Baker) Lockett who passed away in 2016. Born in White Hall, IL on October 10, 1926, he was the son of the late Norman E. and Mary Edith (Ferguson) Lockett. Mr. Lockett was a Veteran of WWII serving with the Navy and a independent insurance broker.
Bill is survived by his daughter, Karen Warinsky and her husband Charles of Woodstock; his son, Kent and his wife Beatriz of Chicago, IL; his brother in-law, Walter Baker and his wife Margaret of Jacksonville, IL; and several nieces and nephews and their children; as well as his beloved grandchildren, Taylor Warinsky of Hartford, CT, Noelle Warinsky and her partner Colin Breen of Lebanon, NH, Arden Warinsky of New Britain, CT, and Grace Lockett of Chicago, IL. He was predeceased by his brothers, the late Neil, Eugene and George Lockett; and sister, Gwen Gilmore and her husband Paul; as well as several brothers and sister's in-law.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a graveside service in Elmvale Cemetery, corner of Roseland Park and Senexet road in Woodstock, on Thursday September 5, 2019 at 11:00a.m. followed by a Life Celebration Service at the East Woodstock Congregational Church, 220 Woodstock Rd., Woodstock at 11:30 a.m been entrusted to the Gilman Funeral Home & Crematory, 104 Church St., Putnam, CT.For memorial guestbook visit www.GilmanAndValade.com.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Sept. 6 to Sept. 8, 2019