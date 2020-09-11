1/1
William P. Mathvink
William P. Mathvink 1936 - 2020
Easley, S.C. - William P. "Bill" Mathvink, 84, of Easley, SC, formerly of Windsor Locks, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Wednesday, August 19, 2020. Bill was predeceased by his longtime friend and significant other, Shirley Kriaski.
Born in Norwich, CT on January 31, 1936, he was the son of the late Joseph and Eugenie (Dugas) Mathvink and grew up in Taftville, CT.
Bill worked for Heublein in Hartford, CT for 30 years before retiring. After retiring, Bill moved to Jackson Hole, Wyoming where he spent 10 years skiing the Grand Tetons and surrounding resorts, hiking in Yellowstone and on local trails, whitewater rafting, playing tennis, and working with local groups to preserve the natural settings of the region.
He later moved to Bolivia, NC to settle down with Shirley and spend his leisure time playing golf with the Palmetto Creek golfing group, The Bobble Heads.
Bill was a lifelong Red Sox fan, as well as a New England Patriots fan.
Bill leaves to cherish his memory, his 4 loving children, Donald Mathvink and his wife Miranda of West Jordan, Utah, Lori Kilty of Enfield, CT, Robert Mathvink of Escondido, CA, and David Mathvink and his wife Traci of Easley, SC, as well as 10 grandchildren.
A graveside service will take place at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, September 19, 2020, for family and friends in St. Mary's Cemetery, Windsor Locks, CT.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Bill's name may be made to the ASPCA or to a local animal shelter.
Windsor Locks Funeral Home has care of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.Windsorlocksfuneralhome.com.

Published in Norwich Bulletin from Sep. 11 to Sep. 15, 2020.
