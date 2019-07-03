|
|
William "Bill" Reynolds 1934 - 2019
Crescent City, FL. - William "Bill" Reynolds passed at 84 years of age on June 18, 2019. A 30 yr career with the US Navy, Bill retired to Crescent City, FL. Bill is preceded in death by his father, Harold I. Reynolds; birth mother, Mary I. Crane; step-mother, Helen Reynolds; brother, Wayne Reynolds; and daughter Laura Reynolds Fox, of PA. Bill is survived by son, Rick Reynolds; daughter, Helen Reynolds Sullivan; son-in-law, Phil Sullivan, all of Jax, FL; and granddaughter, Emily Fox, of Wilmington, NC. Arrangements through Cedar Bay Funeral Home 904-714-1110 Friends may send online condolences at www.cedarbayfuneralhome.com.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from July 3 to July 5, 2019