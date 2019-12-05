|
William "Bill" Robinson 1925 - 2019
Preston - William "Bill" Robinson, 94, passed away peacefully Monday night, December 2, 2019 surrounded by family.
He was born in Baltic, CT on July 25, 1925 to the late Edward T and Maude (Maxwell) Robinson.
Bill met and married the love of his life, Audrey (Lathrop) in 1948 and during their 71 years of marriage, built a beautiful life filled with family, wonderful friends, love, laughter, music and lots of jokes. Bill will always be remembered for his great sense of humor.
Bill attended Eastern Connecticut State University and retired from his career as a Computer Engineer with Univac Corp.
He was a proud WWII veteran where he served in the Pacific Theatre in the 6th US Marine Division in the Battle of Okinawa and participated in the occupation of Japan. Bill was a true patriot who loved his country.
Bill was an active member in his community having served on the Sprague Board of Education, a volunteer firefighter in the towns of Sprague and Preston, a Justice of The Peace and involved in many veteran related activities.
Bill is survived by his loving wife Audrey, daughter; Cathy (Robert) Walton of Norwich, daughter-in-law; Gail Robinson of Willimantic, grandson; Kyle (Michelle) Walton of Hanover, granddaughter; Kalyn (Seth) Travis of Colchester, his great grandchildren who were his world; Aiden, Landon, Jackson, Grayson Walton and Audrey and Annelise Travis. He is also survived by his step-grandchildren; Linda Santiago and Mark Higham; several step-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his son; William "Billy" Robinson and five siblings.
Calling Hours will be held on Friday, Dec. 13th from 4pm-7pm at the Church & Allen Funeral Home, 136 Sachem St., Norwich, CT. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, Dec. 14th at 10am at The Cathedral of St. Patrick, 213 Broadway, Norwich, CT immediately followed by Military Honors and a Celebration of Life reception. Burial is private at the convenience of the family.
Donations in Bill's memory may be made to the s Foundation.
To leave a condolence or share a memory
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Dec. 5 to Dec. 9, 2019