William Roethel 1944 - 2020
Griswold - William Roethel 75, of Lisbon, passed away peacefully at the Backus Hospital, in Norwich, on February 21, 2020.
He was born August 19, 1944, in Norwich, and a son to the late Margaret (Boenig) and Conrad Roethel Sr.
William is survived by his sons, Lee and Darryl Roethel of Griswold; brothers Charles and James Roethel; granddaughter Rowan Roethel and two great-grandchildren.
William is pre-deceased by brothers Conrad Jr. and Carl Roethel.
The Gagne-Piechowski Funeral Home 490 Voluntown Rd. Jewett City, CT has been entrusted with the private arrangements.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020