Gagne-Piechowski Funeral Home
490 Voluntown Rd
Jewett City, CT 06351
(860) 376-9715
William Roethel Obituary
William Roethel 1944 - 2020
Griswold - William Roethel 75, of Lisbon, passed away peacefully at the Backus Hospital, in Norwich, on February 21, 2020.
He was born August 19, 1944, in Norwich, and a son to the late Margaret (Boenig) and Conrad Roethel Sr.
William is survived by his sons, Lee and Darryl Roethel of Griswold; brothers Charles and James Roethel; granddaughter Rowan Roethel and two great-grandchildren.
William is pre-deceased by brothers Conrad Jr. and Carl Roethel.
The Gagne-Piechowski Funeral Home 490 Voluntown Rd. Jewett City, CT has been entrusted with the private arrangements.
For online condolences please go to www.gagnepiechowki.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020
