William S. Banas 1932 - 2020
Jewett City - William S. "Bill" "Pops" Banas passed away October 23, 2020.
His family was shocked and saddened by his sudden passing, but grateful and blessed they had him in their lives for such a long time. No long illness or suffering, just eternal sleep with God.
Bill was known throughout Jewett City, as he lived his entire life there. The "self appointed" Mayor of Pulaski St. made friends wherever he went. Serving proudly in the American Air Force during the Korean Conflict, working his entire life to provide a good and safe home for all his children, and being an active member in St. Mary's church fulfilled him tremendously.
He was an avid movie buff and Red Sox fan or Braves when the Sox weren't too good. He loved his walks downtown and sharing his cooking with anyone who was willing.
All his children survive him. Kathleen Franklin (Atlanta), Daniel Banas and his wife Joann (Canterbury), their kids and grandkids, David Banas (Atlanta), Steven Banas, (Jewett City) and Gregory Banas. His honorary daughter, Dena Mykietyn Birdsell of Jewett City has truly been a blessing and Godsend to this family.
His twin brother Walter predeceased him and his is survived by his younger sister Patricia Mish and brother Eugene. His niece Mary Mager stands out above all, but there are too many nieces and nephews and all their children to mention. They all know how much they meant to him.
To the Connecticut State Troopers on the scene, thank you for your kindness and empathy at such a trying time.
Due to this horrendous year and travel restrictions, there will be no visitation or services at this time. Please, no flowers. If you feel the need to donate something, stop by and give to St. Mary's food pantry or light a candle. He'd love that.
The Gagne Piechowski Funeral Home 490 Voluntown Road Jewett City, CT has been entrusted with the arrangements. For online condolences please go to www.gagnepiechowski.com
