1/1
William S. Banas
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William S. Banas 1932 - 2020
Jewett City - William S. "Bill" "Pops" Banas passed away October 23, 2020.
His family was shocked and saddened by his sudden passing, but grateful and blessed they had him in their lives for such a long time. No long illness or suffering, just eternal sleep with God.
Bill was known throughout Jewett City, as he lived his entire life there. The "self appointed" Mayor of Pulaski St. made friends wherever he went. Serving proudly in the American Air Force during the Korean Conflict, working his entire life to provide a good and safe home for all his children, and being an active member in St. Mary's church fulfilled him tremendously.
He was an avid movie buff and Red Sox fan or Braves when the Sox weren't too good. He loved his walks downtown and sharing his cooking with anyone who was willing.
All his children survive him. Kathleen Franklin (Atlanta), Daniel Banas and his wife Joann (Canterbury), their kids and grandkids, David Banas (Atlanta), Steven Banas, (Jewett City) and Gregory Banas. His honorary daughter, Dena Mykietyn Birdsell of Jewett City has truly been a blessing and Godsend to this family.
His twin brother Walter predeceased him and his is survived by his younger sister Patricia Mish and brother Eugene. His niece Mary Mager stands out above all, but there are too many nieces and nephews and all their children to mention. They all know how much they meant to him.
To the Connecticut State Troopers on the scene, thank you for your kindness and empathy at such a trying time.
Due to this horrendous year and travel restrictions, there will be no visitation or services at this time. Please, no flowers. If you feel the need to donate something, stop by and give to St. Mary's food pantry or light a candle. He'd love that.
The Gagne Piechowski Funeral Home 490 Voluntown Road Jewett City, CT has been entrusted with the arrangements. For online condolences please go to www.gagnepiechowski.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Oct. 26 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gagne-Piechowski Funeral Home
490 Voluntown Rd
Jewett City, CT 06351
(860) 376-9715
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gagne-Piechowski Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved