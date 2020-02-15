|
William Shostak 1945 - 2020
Griswold - William (Bill) Shostak, a retired electrical engineer and a resident of Griswold passed away after a long illness on February 12, 2020.
Bill is survived by his wife of fifty-two years, Genevieve (Judy)(Koziol) Shostak; his children Jennifer Caruso and Stanley Shostak; and his grandchildren, Corey Longhurst, Katherine Longhurst, Joseph Shostak, Christopher Caruso and William Caruso. He was predeceased by his parents Constatine and Gladys Shostak.
Bill was born in Brooklyn, New York on February 5, 1945. At a young age, he and his parents moved to Taftville, CT where he attended Wequonnoc Elementary School. He graduated from Norwich Free Academy in 1964. He served in the U.S. Navy, Seabees from 1963 to 1969 serving two tours in Vietnam. He married his wife Judy in 1967 and they moved to Griswold where they settled for life. Bill earned his engineering degree from Thames Valley Technical College and worked for SNET for 35 years and the Mashantucket Pequot Tribe for 10 years.
Bill was a devoted family man. He was also an avid outdoorsman and a life-long member of the Boy Scouts of America. He served in a variety of leadership roles in the BSA throughout his adult life in both the Mohegan and Nipmunk Districts. He was a Vigil member of the Order of the Arrow, he earned his Wood Badge, Silver Beaver, District Award of Merit and the James E. West Fellow Award. Bill was also a fourth degree in the Knights of Columbus. He served Council 6999 as Treasurer until shortly before his death. Bill was a parishioner of St. John the Apostle in Plainfield, Ct.
Calling hours will be from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Dougherty Brothers Funeral Home in Plainfield. The Mass will be at 10:00 AM on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at St. John the Apostle Church in Plainfield, CT with a reception to follow. Graveside service will follow immediately after the Mass. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Bill's name to Friends of Webster Connecticut Rivers Council c/o John Haskell 100 Lake Road Jewett City, CT. 06352-1316 and/or to St. Andre Bessette Parish St. John the Apostle Church 10 Railroad Ave. Plainfield, CT 06374 www.doughertybros funeralhome.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Feb. 15 to Feb. 17, 2020