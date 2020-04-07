Home

William W. Blackburn


1955 - 2020
William W. Blackburn Obituary
William W. Blackburn 1955 - 2020
Moosup - William W. Blackburn of Moosup, Connecticut, husband of Catherine C. Blackburn, passed away unexpectedly at Backus Hospital in Norwich on April 5th, 2020 with his loving wife by his side. William will be remembered for his love for his family. William spent most of his life working at Foxwoods Casino when he wasn't serving in the military. Because of his love for sports, William also played basketball for Seton Hall and worked with the Norwich Navigators baseball team where he was affectionately known as "Wild Bill". His favorite teams were the New York Yankees, the New York Giants and the New Jersey Devils. In addition to his wife, Catherine, with whom he celebrated 28 years of marriage in January, William is survived by his devoted son, Christopher Blackburn, seven step children, Cathy Thompson, Kenny Rafter, Robert Rafter, Tabatha Stoddard, Pamela Rafter, Amy Rafter and Angelia Viele, his 30 grandchildren, 42 great-grandchildren and still growing, and his devoted K9 companion, a shiz tzu, Sassy. Private services will be held for William for immediate family. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests any contributions be made in his memory to the . goderefuneralhome.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Apr. 7 to Apr. 9, 2020
