William Williamson Jr. 1933 - 2020
Norwich - William "Bill" Williamson Jr., 87, of Norwich passed away peacefully Friday, October 30, 2020, at Orchard Grove.
He was born March 24, 1933, in Groton, the son of William and Angela (Picard) Williamson.
Bill was an Army and Navy veteran in the Korean War. He worked 38 years at Electric Boat and 20 years at Mohegan Sun.
He was predeceased by his wife, Janet (Johnson) Williamson. Bill is survived by sister, Dorothy Rainville, and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. The family would like to thank Sheltering Arms, Rose City Senior Center, and Orchard Grove for all the attention and care given to Bill.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Bill's memory can be sent to your local food bank.
