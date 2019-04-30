William Zamagni Sr. 1925 - 2019

Putnam - William "Mr. Z" Zamagni, Sr., 93, died peacefully on April 28, 2019 at Westview Health Care Center, Dayville CT. He was the loving husband of the late Barbara (Popple) Zamagni. Born in Putnam, he was the son of the late Amedeo and Robelinda (Meotti) Zamagni.

Mr. Zamagni proudly served his country with the United States Navy during WWII. He worked at the former Putnam Woolen Mill and was a mailman for the Putnam Post Office. He was a member of the Aspinock Historical Society of Putnam. He enjoyed big band music, jazz, doing crossword puzzles and playing solitaire.

William is survived by his sons, William Zamagni, Jr. and his wife Kathleen of Putnam, and Charles Zamagni and his wife Nancy of Putnam; his daughters, Pamela Coderre and her husband Maurice "Moe" of Putnam, and Penelope Zamagni and her husband Robert Baskerville of Todd, NC; his grandchildren, Derek Coderre and his wife Stacie, Lance Coderre and his wife Lisa Tonnessen, Jason Zamagni and his wife Eileen, Matthew Zamagni and his wife Candice, and Army SSG Andrew Zamagni; and nine great-grandchildren.

He was predeceased by his brother, the late Arthur Zamagni, Sr.; and his sisters, the late Elaine Rovatti, and the late Nora Byrne.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Wednesday May 8, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. in St. Mary Church of the Visitation, 218 Providence St., Putnam, CT, followed by burial in St. Mary Cemetery. Upon request of the family in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Aspinock Historical Society of Putnam, Inc. PO Box 465, Putnam, CT 06260. For memorial guestbook visit www.GilmanAndValade.com. Published in Norwich Bulletin from Apr. 30 to May 2, 2019