Wyatt R. James 2001 - 2020

Preston - Wyatt Russell James, 19, beloved son of Larry James and Stacy Charron-James passed away July 10, 2020, in the company of his loving parents at RI Hospital, due to injuries sustained from a motor vehicle accident.

He was born January 5, 2001 in New London, CT. Wyatt graduated elementary school from St. Patrick Cathedral School in Norwich, CT of which he also was an altar server at St. Patrick Cathedral Church.

Wyatt participated in cross country running, basketball, and choir while he attended St. Pat's school. He challenged himself to keep up with his older brother and sister following in their footsteps at St. Pat's School, while making his own path especially around St. Pat's school yard. He will always be a St. Patrick School graduate.

Wyatt attended Norwich Free Academy in Norwich, CT graduating in 2019. Wyatt then completed the Manufacturing Pipeline Program at Three Rivers Community College. While working at Best Buy in Waterford, CT Wyatt completed Maritime Electrical Training from the Community College of RI.

He was recently employed as a pharmacy technician at Walgreens Pharmacy in Norwich, CT. His last act was to give the gift of life to others through organ donation with New England Donor Services Waltham, MA.

Wyatt is survived by his father, Larry James, mother, Stacy Charron-James, and siblings, Austin and Emily James; his grandparents, Ernest Charron Jr. and Diane Charron of Brooklyn, CT; his uncle and aunt, Matthew and Christine Peckham from Woodstock, CT and Laurie James of Ladson, SC; cousins, Caleb, Grace, Graham, and Tucker Peckham, Amanda and Jonathan James and many more 2nd cousins. Wyatt was predeceased by grandfather, William James, and uncle, David James of Summerville, SC. Also his great-grandparents from CT.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Saturday, July 18, 2020, at 10 a.m. in St. Patrick Cathedral Church, Norwich, and burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to St. Patrick Cathedral School or New England Donor Services, 60 First Avenue, Waltham, MA 02451.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store