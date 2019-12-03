|
Yvonne J. Page 1922 - 2019
Danielson - Yvonne Jeanne Page, 97, of Danielson, passed away on November 27, 2019 at Pierce Memorial Baptist Home in Brooklyn. She was born in Chicago, IL on May 27, 1922, daughter of the late Charles and Marie (Augereau) Van den Broeck. She was the wife of the late Bernard L. Page, they were married March 5, 1945 in Norfolk, VA, he died May 25, 2013. Yvonne served in the Navy during WWII from 1943-1945 and received the National Defense Medal, Good Conduct Medal, American Campaign Medal and the WWII Victory Medal. She worked for twenty years as a manager for The Rogers Corporation Credit Union. She is survived by her sons, Stephen C. Page and wife Kathi of Glen Allen, VA and Dennis M. Page and wife Joan of Danielson, five grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Funeral services will be private. Tillnghast Funeral Home, 433 Main Street, Danielson is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Dec. 3 to Dec. 5, 2019