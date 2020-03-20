|
|
Yvonne LaRose 1918 - 2020
Plainfield - Yvonne Barry LaRose, went home March 20, 2020, to be greeted by those who waited in God's garden for her.
Born in Hopeville on March 26, 1918, she was the daughter of the late Chrysologue and Diana (Thivierge) Barry. Along with her nine siblings, she was raised and educated in the towns of Hopeville and Glasgo.
On June 8, 1940 she was united in marriage at St. Anne Church in Glasgo to the late Roger LaRose Sr. Mr. LaRose passed away in 1976. Together they raised their five children in the towns of Baltic and Lisbon.
With the love and care of her family, Yvonne was able to live alone and to be independent until the Fall of 2011. At that time, Yvonne went to the Villa Maria in Plainfield.
Yvonne is survived by her children, Antoinette Herbert of West Virginia, Irene Cormier (Alfred) of Jewett City, Dora Sheldon LaRoe (David) of Plainfield/Ashford, Roger (Margaret) LaRose Jr. of Canterbury and Adelard (Jayne) LaRose of Sterling. She also leaves 10 grandchildren, many great and great great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Along with her parents and husband, she was predeceased by 2 brothers, 7 sisters, and sons-in-law, Gene Hebert Sr. and Kenneth Sheldon Sr.
Leffler Funeral Home of Jewett City has been entrusted with arrangements. Funeral arrangements are private.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020