Geraldine Elaine "Jeri" Dahlgren, 85, of Phoenix, formerly of North Platte, received her angel wings on Sept. 2, 2020. Jeri was living in Arizona with her daughter, Aimee. Jeri was born May 11, 1935, in Sioux City, Iowa, to James G. and Amelia (Swanson) Petrow. She grew up in Sioux City and graduated from Central High School. On April 29, 1961, she and the love of her life, Robert "Bob" Dahlgren, were married at Trinity Lutheran Church in Sioux City and moved to North Platte to begin their life together. Jeri and Bob became members of the First Evangelical Lutheran Church. She had the voice of an angel and was very active in the choir, sang solos at funerals, weddings and various events for several years and sang with the Heartland Singers. Jeri was a member of the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority where she developed many lifelong friends and gave back to the community. Jeri loved poetry, was extremely creative, very entertaining and her love for life was evident in her smile, laughter, kind heart and faith in Jesus. Jeri worked as a secretary for the North Platte Public Schools for 15 years and Cinda's for 10 years before fully retiring in 2005. She was devoted to her faith and family, was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bob; sister, Joan; brother-in-law, Stan Dahlgren; brother, Jim Petrow; sister-in-law, Inez Dahlgren; and countless friends and extended family. Survivors include her daughter, Aimee of Phoenix; son, Russell (Dixie) Dahlgren of North Platte; granddaughters, Megan Dahlgren of Scottsdale, Arizona, and Makenzie Dahlgren of North Platte; brother-in-law, Gordon (Connie) Dahlgren; sister-in-law, Bonnie Petrow; and many loving nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Hospice of the Valley, 1510 E. Flower St., Phoenix, AZ 85014. Family burial will be Friday, Oct. 2, at Ft. McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Visitation with the family will be from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, at the Dahlgren home, 121 Millpark Drive in North Platte.



