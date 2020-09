As the other half of our Babysitter family...Ken was the smile when we missed our dad on the road..as we grew up he was laughter and hugs on the times we saw him on the bread route. Shirley and Ken were part of our growing years and friend and family for life...Hugs to the family, and though he is gone, his pain is too. Prayers and Blessings.

Debra Miller(Schoneman)

Friend