Kenneth Lee "Ken" Childerston
1938 - 2020
Kenneth Lee "Ken" Childerston died Sept. 24, 2020, at Great Plains Health due to complications from idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Ken was born Dec. 12, 1938, in Hyannis to Harold and Maxine (Garrett) Childerston. Kenny, as he was often called as a youth, became an Eagle Scout with Silver Palm in May 1956. Ken graduated from North Platte High School in 1957. He attended college in McCook, graduating in 1959. He served in the army reserves, spending six months at Fort Ord, California. Ken worked at Armour Meat Packing Plant in North Platte for seven years until the operation closed. He spent the next 25 years as an auditor for the State of Nebraska auditing courthouses. As systems changed, he continued auditing courthouses for two different private firms until 2007 when he retired. Ken even found his wife, Anita Schocke Blake, while auditing the courthouse in Gering. They married in 1974, and Ken became step-dad to four, Jolynn, Craig, Janet "Jan" and Brenda, although only the two youngest, Janet and Brenda Blake, moved to North Platte. Ken and Anita celebrated 46 years of marriage in 2020. They enjoyed spending winters in Mesa, Arizona, after their retirement. Although Ken spent many nights away from home, as his work took him from courthouse to courthouse in the western half of Nebraska, he was always ready with suitcase in hand to take a trip, often with one or several "grands" in tow. Ken was a kind and gentle man with a dry sense of humor. He loved working with numbers, and his birthday, 12-12-38, was his favorite. He enjoyed working Sudoku puzzles wherever he could find one. He even liked to balance his checkbook. In fact, he balanced his checkbook in the hospital 10 hours before he died. Ken lived at Lake Maloney for 50 years and was happiest when surrounded by family who came to fish, water ski and play in the water. He loved watching sports and following grandkids activities. He was a wealth of statistical information about college and pro sports. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Maxine Childerston; brother, Bernard E. Childerston; mother-in-law, Elisabeth Schocke; grandparents, James and Anna Childerston and Walter and Edna Garrett. Ken is survived by his wife, Anita Childerston of North Platte; sister, Joanne (Roger) Henrichson of Lincoln; sister-in-law, Eileen Childerston of Lincoln; step-children, Jolynn Hacker of Hebron, Craig Blake of Cedar City, Utah, Janet "Jan" (Paul Koubek) Blake of North Platte, Brenda Tobey of North Platte; grandchildren, Ryan Blake of Gering, Erin (Greg) Feather of Gothenburg, Sky (Brandon) Seery of North Platte, Bradley (Tami) Hacker of Hershey, Levi (Angela) Shute of Rapid City, South Dakota, Jennifer (Scott Kimball) Hiller of Cozad, Tiffany (Mark) Johnson of Cairo, Morgan (Chris) Matthews of Las Vegas, Matthew Hiller of North Platte, Dr. Robert James "RJ" Shute of Charlottesville, Virginia, Spencer (Jordan) Shute of Whitman, Massachusetts, Tyler (Amy) Blake of North Platte, Trevor Blake of North Platte, Tracy (Kash Houser) Blake of North Platte, Jacob Tobey of North Platte and Jamie Tobey of North Platte; 21 great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews, Amy (Tad) Hunt of Lincoln, Brian (Susan) Childerston of Lincoln, Alan (Silke) Henrichson of Buch, Germany, and Julie (Mark) Lutjeharms of Lincoln. Memorials are suggested to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation at pulmonaryfibrosis.org. The family requests no flowers or plants. Per Ken's wishes, there will be no funeral service. A private family gathering will be held. Cremation was chosen. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Published in North Platte Telegraph from Sep. 25 to Sep. 26, 2020.
September 25, 2020
Anita and Family:
It is great sadness that we heard of Ken's passing. He was such a gentle soul & we loved having him come to the Tryon Courthouse to do our audit, when I was the County Clerk. Our lives were so much richer for having known Ken & we will always remember him with fond memories of all our chats at coffee when he was in Tryon. Our Love & deepest sympathy is with you. May God Comfort you in your loss.
JUDY & LEO DAILEY
Friend
September 25, 2020
I will always remember how Ken always made me feel welcome at his home on the lake. I watched more than a few games with him there. He was very generous about taking any visitors boating and skiing. He will be missed by family and friends.
Larry Hiller
Friend
September 24, 2020
To Ken's family,
I always enjoyed visiting with Ken when he audited the treasurer's books in McPherson County in Tryon. He was a true friend. We will be praying for you all as you go through these days.
Karen and Dennis Licking
Dennis and Karen Licking
Friend
