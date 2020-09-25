Anita and Family:

It is great sadness that we heard of Ken's passing. He was such a gentle soul & we loved having him come to the Tryon Courthouse to do our audit, when I was the County Clerk. Our lives were so much richer for having known Ken & we will always remember him with fond memories of all our chats at coffee when he was in Tryon. Our Love & deepest sympathy is with you. May God Comfort you in your loss.

JUDY & LEO DAILEY

Friend