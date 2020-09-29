1/1
Kerry K. Grover Tuma
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kerry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kerry K. Grover Tuma, 72, passed away Sept. 26, 2020, in North Platte. Kerry was born on June 18, 1948, in North Platte to Zatha Jackson Grover and Harold Grover. She lived with her family in a converted boxcar at the Stockyards until the girls started school, and then the family moved into town. She lived her entire life in North Platte, attending school, raising a family and working at Sixth Street Foods and then Wal-Mart until her retirement. She married Gerald Tuma on Nov. 3, 1967. At the time of his death in 2019, they had been married for 52 years. During their retirement, they enjoyed traveling throughout the country. As a longtime member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, she held many offices in the Ladies Auxiliary and teaching Sunday school. Her hobbies included gardening, scrapbooking, making homemade cards to send, knitting and giving away dishcloths. Preceding her in death are her parents and husband. Kerry is survived by her daughter, Lorie Specht (Foster McDaniel) of North Platte; son, John (Betsy) Tuma of Colorado Springs, Colorado; step-father, Ray Gullion of North Platte; granddaughters, Alexis Edwards of North Platte and Allison Tuma of Colorado Springs; grandsons, Corey (Vanessa) Peters of Weatherford, Texas, Landon Peters of North Platte and Nick Tuma of Colorado Springs; great-grandchildren, Braelynn and Hunter of Weatherford and Tallin of North Platte; sisters, Judy Grover Jay of North Platte, Rochelle (Paul) Orwig of Waco, Texas, Michelle (Randy) Tornes of Dallas; brother, Greg (Tammy) Gullion of Weatherford; special cousin, Jenie Reynolds of Winchester, Oregon; special friends, Marnell and Jim Nichols of Ogallala; and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Memorials are suggested to NELHS, Nebraska Evangelical Lutheran High School, Waco, NE. Funeral services will be at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 2200 Anna Ave, North Platte, with the Rev. Mark Gefaller officiating. Inurnment will follow at 1 p.m. at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Visitation will be from noon to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30, at Adams and Swanson Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements. The service will be livestreamed on Adams and Swanson's Facebook page for those not able to attend the service. Following COVID-19 guidelines, masks are suggested, but not required.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in North Platte Telegraph on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Funeral service
11:30 AM
St. Paul’s Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Adams & Swanson Funeral Home - North Platte
421 W. 4th St.
North Platte, NE 69101
(308) 532-2044
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Adams & Swanson Funeral Home - North Platte

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
September 28, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
rita pell
Friend
September 28, 2020
Kerry was a great lady, enjoyed working with her, then visiting with her after her retirement. I have several of her dishcloths and love them. She will be missed by many.
Rhonda Musolf
Coworker
September 28, 2020
I was a co-worker of Kerry’s at Walmart. She had a wonderful smile and And on our breaks at work... she taught me how to knit dishcloths... after she gifted me one. She will be missed, my deepest sympathy to Kerry’s family. Patsy Dilley
Patsy Dilley
Coworker
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved