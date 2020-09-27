1/1
Sharon Irene Kohl
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sharon Irene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sharon Irene Kohl, 78, of Hershey, passed away Sept. 22, 2020, at Great Plains Health. She was born Aug. 7, 1942, to Frank and Margaret (Peck) Booth in Gothenburg. Sharon graduated from North Platte High School. She worked for Goodall in Ogallala and then Ideal Laundry in North Platte, where she made many good friends. Sharon married Walter Eugene Kohl on April 5, 1964, in North Platte. The couple lived in North Platte for a time before moving to Hershey. She worked at the grocery store in Hershey and then Hershey Public School. Sharon cleaned homes for many years before working at Sutherland Care Center where she enjoyed her work taking care of people. Sharon enjoyed crocheting and crafts. Her favorite holiday was Christmas and she will be remembered for her elaborate decorating. She will also be remembered for her spirited personality. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Gene; two children, Frank Kohl and Brenda Kolb; and brother, Marvin Booth. Sharon is survived by her three children, Cora (Jim) Fox of North Platte, Terry (Rhonda) Booth of Holdrege and Jody (Lyle) Gosnell of North Platte; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sisters, Bonnie Prietauer of Cozad, Linda (Dave) O'Neill of North Platte and Lorie (Tim) Wilson of Hershey; and numerous other family members and friends. Memorials are suggested to Gift of Hope Cancer Foundation. Online condolences may be shared at adamsswanson.com. Memorial services will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home with the Rev. Dale Fischer officiating. Inurnment will be at Fort McPherson National Cemetery at a later date. Book signing is from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements. The service will be livestreamed on the Adams & Swanson Facebook page for those not able to attend.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in North Platte Telegraph on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Adams & Swanson Funeral Home - North Platte
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Adams & Swanson Funeral Home - North Platte
421 W. 4th St.
North Platte, NE 69101
(308) 532-2044
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Adams & Swanson Funeral Home - North Platte

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved