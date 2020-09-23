1/1
Terry Luanne Correll
1957 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Terry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Terry Lee Correll Terry Lee Correll, 62, of Tryon, took his last breath in his home lovingly surrounded by his immediate family, at 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, but was given Sept. 20, 2020, as an official date of death. His body was worn out from a courageous battle with cancer. Terry was born, Dec. 31, 1957, in Alliance to Lenard "Rusty" Correll and Rita (Dobbins) Correll. He attended Elementary School in Chappell through fourth grade. The family then moved to Tryon where he attended school at McPherson County through his sophomore year. He finished his junior and senior year at Stapleton Public School, where he graduated with the class of 1976. He furthered his education by attending Chadron State College where he rodeoed collegiately and professionally, earning his pro card early on, and winning two college regional championships. He completed college with a degree in accounting. After a period of managing the Crawford sale barn and continuing to rodeo professionally, he moved home from Texas at the height of his rodeo career to help on the family ranch during his father's illness. Around 1986, Terry partnered with Tom Wiplinger to own and operate T & T Rodeo Co. for several years. They held nightly rodeos in North Platte and supplied stock for high school and amateur rodeos in the area. Fun fact: Right before Terry "hung up his chaps" as a pro rodeo competitor, he rode all 3 of the barebacks he drew and won the Stapleton, Arthur and Hyannis rodeos ending on a winning streak. It was around this time that Terry also "hung his shingle" at Ringgold as a professional horse trainer where he trained horses in all disciplines and held training clinics, but later on the ranch he would specialize in training cutting horses. He served as an officer for the Western Nebraska Cutting Horse Association and the Cutting Horse Association of Nebraska. In 1997, Terry met Julie on a blind date, set up through a mutual friend, Dave Kapperman. They quickly discovered they shared the "love of a good horse" and she moved from Lincoln to the Sandhills, with a teaching job, so they could be together more easily. Terry purchased a ranch at that time where they resided, marrying Julie on June 5, 1999. In the last 20-some years, Terry fulfilled his dreams of training and showing the best horses and raising a family. Anyone who visited with Terry would soon learn that some of his fondest memories included traveling the world with his family building their Xyngular business, hunting the best buck, ranching and rodeo life, supporting his daughters' activities, which included teaching them how to ride and play basketball and hauling them many miles up and down the road to cutting shows. He was always so proud of their accomplishments. Terry's faith in God's "perfect plan" was important to him as he witnessed to everyone he met through his actions and his words. He and Julie were in fact "re-baptized" in the Dismal River early in their marriage. He was always very warm and genuine; "never met a stranger" and never had an enemy. He was generous with his abilities and talents, time, resources, compliments and friendship. He was a true cowboy, godly family man, and his advice and opinions were sought after and highly respected by others. He was preceded in death by his father, Rusty; and grandparents, Ray and Margaret Dobbins, Frank and Eva Correll; and father-in-law and mother-in-law, Bernard and Velda Goes. Survivors include his wife Julie; daughters, Gracie, Faith and Hope Correll, all of Tryon; his mother, Rita Correll Tryon; siblings, brother, Kent (Cindy) Correll, Forth Worth, Texas, and sisters, Shelly (Mark) Lovitt, Tryon, and Deanne (Brad) Jenkins, Omaha; brother-in-laws, Rod (Linda) Goes, Wymore, Stan Goes, Lincoln, Bruce Goes, Wymore, Mark (Patricia) Goes, Odell, and Scott (Stacy) Goes, Cortland; along with numerous aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews, and cousins whom he loved very much. A memorial has been established to support the children's educational funding or a donation may be made for family's choice to be determined at a later date. Online condolences and sharing of memories can be made at adamsswanson.com. Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, at McPherson County High School, Tryon, with the Rev. Jim Streicker, Bethel E-Free Church, and Pastor Jon Parsons, Ringgold Free Methodist Church, officiating. The service will also be livestreamed via Adams & Swanson Funeral Home Facebook page for those unable to attend in person. Visitation and book signing will be from noon to 8 p.m., with card reading and memory sharing from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 25, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home, North Platte. The family has selected Prairie Friends and Flowers to handle the floral arrangements. CDC COVID-19 guidelines will be respected and therefore social distancing and wearing a mask is suggested but not required. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in North Platte Telegraph on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Visitation
12:00 - 08:00 PM
Adams & Swanson Funeral Home - North Platte
Send Flowers
SEP
26
Funeral service
02:00 PM
McPherson County High School
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Adams & Swanson Funeral Home - North Platte
421 W. 4th St.
North Platte, NE 69101
(308) 532-2044
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Adams & Swanson Funeral Home - North Platte

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
13 entries
September 23, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Sue Pavlat
Friend
September 23, 2020
God's Blessings and Comfort to Terry's family.
Ken & Ginny Schlager
Friend
September 22, 2020
Praying for peace and comfort during this time of great loss.
Brandy Barrett
Friend
September 22, 2020
I’m so sorry for your loss and I know Terry will always be watching down from heaven and with all of you every second of the day. We have been blessed to have some of our greatest memories with you guys through the years. We love you and we pray you get through this transition and loss. - Love, Cynthia, Rudy and Conner
Cynthia Evans
Friend
September 22, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. With our heartfelt condolences, prayers for Julie and the girls during this difficult time. Dennis & Carrie Free
Dennis Free
September 22, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Prayers to Julie, Gracie, Faith and Hope
Robyn Langlois
September 22, 2020
We are so sorry for your loss. Prayers for you and your girls.
Alan Burnside
Friend
September 22, 2020
Remembering your smile, grace & open heart for others. Prayers & peace for Julie, Gracie, Faith, Hope and your many friends & extended family. You will be missed & forever loved, Terry.
Trish Linscott
Friend
September 22, 2020
To all of Terry's family,
We are praying God will comfort you as only He can. Many prayers are being prayed for you and will continue. Know that we love you.
Karen and Dennis
Dennis and Karen Licking
Friend
September 22, 2020
Prayers for you & your girls and your family... Prayers for healing hearts know that Terry is no longer suffering and is riding high is Heaven!
Carrie Bruch
Friend
September 22, 2020
We are so sorry for your loss. We will always remember Terry's smile, laugh, kindness, and love. Praying for Rita in the difficult loss of a child, and all his family.
The Paine family Paine
Friend
September 22, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. May god give you strength through these tough times. You are all in my thoughts and prayers.
Kathie Garrity
Friend
September 21, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Jessica Hays
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved