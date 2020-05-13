DIONNE, Muriel Berneice (Nee Hall) January 30, 1923 - May 5, 2020 Muriel went home to Heaven on May 5, 2020 while thunder clapped announcing her arrival. Predeceased by her loving husband Louis (2012), Muriel is survived by her daughter Camile, son Gary, grand children Valerie and Adrienne, along with many other family and close friends. Muriel was born in Burnaby to John and Margaret Hall, the second of 4 daughters, and attended Burnaby South High School. Following her first job at Ray's Market in New Westminster, she worked at Charelton's Market in West Vancouver. It was there that she met Louis who was the McGavin's breadman. They married in 1954 and moved to North Vancouver in 1955. In 1967, they built their family home where they have lived ever since. After raising her children, Muriel went back to work at Queensbury Market, where she made many lifelong and enduring friendships. Together they loved to travel. Their travels included an African Safari, a Nile Cruise, and trips to China, Australia, Japan and Austria, to name a few, but by far their favourite vacation was Maui…relaxing in the sun. Muriel loved to bake. She made the best berry pies around and she never seemed to arrive at any occasion without a sheet cake in an old Eaton's box. Muriel also loved gardening and talking about her garden…especially her tomatoes. Muriel had a strong faith in the Lord. She was an active member of St. Andrews and St Stephens Presbyterian Church for over 50 years, where she was involved in the Women's Guild, Small Blessings and Library, and was a strong supporter of Camp Douglas. Her church family meant the world to her. Muriel was a strong, feisty lady who was well loved. She will be greatly missed. Many thanks to those who rallied around her and the family in her last days. (You know who you are). In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the BC Cancer Society or to Camp Douglas. A celebration of Muriel's life will be held at a later date. For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, That whosoever believeth in Him should not perish but have everlasting life. (John 3:16 KJV)
Published in North Shore News from May 13 to May 15, 2020.