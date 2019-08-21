Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for A. Donovan Pool. View Sign Obituary

It is with deep sadness that we announce Don's peaceful passing at his home in Vernon. Don is survived by his loving wife, Joan Packota; his sister, Joy McKellar; his children, Ian (France), Judy, and Kenneth (Jody); his daughter-in-law, Debra; his grandchildren, Jamie (Alisa), David (Katey), Hugh (Angie), Ben, Andrew, Gillian, Emma, Thomas, and Mackenzie; great-grandchildren, Amélie, Symony, Oliver, Elodie, Dawson, Sawyer, and Miriya; and his stepchildren; grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.



He was predeceased by his second wife, Mary, their children, Philip and Janet; and his son, David, with first wife, Joyce; brother-in-law, Bob McKellar, and son-in-law, Michael Booth.



Don was born in Birmingham, England, where he studied to become a Solicitor. He had the rank of staff sergeant in WWII and was one of only two people trained to maintain secret radar equipment at 23 sites around London. At the end of the war, he travelled to Africa where he learned Swahili.



In 1947, Don emigrated to North Vancouver (his home for 54 years) and joined the Farris law firm, where he was a partner until 1989. In 1950, Don served on North Vancouver District Council and then was appointed Magistrate and Judge of the Juvenile Court from 1951 to 1966. Don enjoyed acting and was president of the Community Players and a founding member and president of Metro Theatre for seven years. He had a great sense of humor and could always be counted on to share his many entertaining stories and monologues. Don's other interests included model railroading, kayaking, electronics, music, and exploring BC.



His funeral will be held on Thursday, August 22, at 2 pm at All Saints Anglican Church, 3205 27 Street, Vernon, BC.

It is with deep sadness that we announce Don's peaceful passing at his home in Vernon. Don is survived by his loving wife, Joan Packota; his sister, Joy McKellar; his children, Ian (France), Judy, and Kenneth (Jody); his daughter-in-law, Debra; his grandchildren, Jamie (Alisa), David (Katey), Hugh (Angie), Ben, Andrew, Gillian, Emma, Thomas, and Mackenzie; great-grandchildren, Amélie, Symony, Oliver, Elodie, Dawson, Sawyer, and Miriya; and his stepchildren; grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.He was predeceased by his second wife, Mary, their children, Philip and Janet; and his son, David, with first wife, Joyce; brother-in-law, Bob McKellar, and son-in-law, Michael Booth.Don was born in Birmingham, England, where he studied to become a Solicitor. He had the rank of staff sergeant in WWII and was one of only two people trained to maintain secret radar equipment at 23 sites around London. At the end of the war, he travelled to Africa where he learned Swahili.In 1947, Don emigrated to North Vancouver (his home for 54 years) and joined the Farris law firm, where he was a partner until 1989. In 1950, Don served on North Vancouver District Council and then was appointed Magistrate and Judge of the Juvenile Court from 1951 to 1966. Don enjoyed acting and was president of the Community Players and a founding member and president of Metro Theatre for seven years. He had a great sense of humor and could always be counted on to share his many entertaining stories and monologues. Don's other interests included model railroading, kayaking, electronics, music, and exploring BC.His funeral will be held on Thursday, August 22, at 2 pm at All Saints Anglican Church, 3205 27 Street, Vernon, BC. Published in The North Shore News from Aug. 21 to Sept. 19, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for North Shore News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close