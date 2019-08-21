It is with deep sadness that we announce Don's peaceful passing at his home in Vernon. Don is survived by his loving wife, Joan Packota; his sister, Joy McKellar; his children, Ian (France), Judy, and Kenneth (Jody); his daughter-in-law, Debra; his grandchildren, Jamie (Alisa), David (Katey), Hugh (Angie), Ben, Andrew, Gillian, Emma, Thomas, and Mackenzie; great-grandchildren, Amélie, Symony, Oliver, Elodie, Dawson, Sawyer, and Miriya; and his stepchildren; grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.
He was predeceased by his second wife, Mary, their children, Philip and Janet; and his son, David, with first wife, Joyce; brother-in-law, Bob McKellar, and son-in-law, Michael Booth.
Don was born in Birmingham, England, where he studied to become a Solicitor. He had the rank of staff sergeant in WWII and was one of only two people trained to maintain secret radar equipment at 23 sites around London. At the end of the war, he travelled to Africa where he learned Swahili.
In 1947, Don emigrated to North Vancouver (his home for 54 years) and joined the Farris law firm, where he was a partner until 1989. In 1950, Don served on North Vancouver District Council and then was appointed Magistrate and Judge of the Juvenile Court from 1951 to 1966. Don enjoyed acting and was president of the Community Players and a founding member and president of Metro Theatre for seven years. He had a great sense of humor and could always be counted on to share his many entertaining stories and monologues. Don's other interests included model railroading, kayaking, electronics, music, and exploring BC.
His funeral will be held on Thursday, August 22, at 2 pm at All Saints Anglican Church, 3205 27 Street, Vernon, BC.
Published in The North Shore News from Aug. 21 to Sept. 19, 2019