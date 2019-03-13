Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Addie Mary Louise (Williams) KERMEEN. View Sign

Late Addie Mary Louise Kermeen (nee Williams) - Ts'elts'elmát -t Sunrise: April 3, 1936 Sunset: March 6, 2019 It is with great sadness that we advise our dear elder Addie Mary Louise Kermeen (nee Williams) passed away peacefully surrounded by love of family at Lions Gate Hospital on March 6, 2019. Addie was born on April 3, 1936 to her parents David George Williams and Mary Louise (nee Jacobs) in a little reserve in Squamish known as Seaichem IR No. 16. She descends from the Billy/Jacob, George /Williams families. At a very young age, Addie was a resident at what is known as the Coqualeetza Indian Hospital. It was a tuberculosis sanatorium on the territory of the Stó:lo peoples. This time in her life was very sad and she often shared stories of mistreatment and hardship, but this is where she got to meet her Grandma and for this she was very grateful. Addie was a very loving mother as well as a foster parent. She spoke our language fluently and was instrumental in the development of our Skwxwú7meshulh Skexwts Skéxwkexw (The Squamish Dictionary Project). Ts'elts'elmát-t (Addie Kermeen) proudly served on the Tiná7 Ta na wa Nexwniwn ta a ímats (from Teachings for Your Grandchildren/The Squamish Nation Elders Group). She loved the Squamish Nation Elders Group, attending community functions and events and going on outings with her son. Addie is survived by and will be dearly missed by her loving children Muriel, Brenda, Audrey, Janet, Arnold (Keeta); grandchildren Sarah, Melissa, Devon, Samantha, T'sile, Laura (James), Bryson, Emily, Carl; siblings Henry (Jackie), Chief Bill Williams, Darleen (Ray), Alexander, Mara (Roland); special sister Susie Lewis; special brothers Charles and Alan Natrall; uncles Alec Williams and Vern Dan; great grandchildren Riley, Mason, Cole, Kade, Julian, Ricki; and many loving relatives and dear friends. A prayer service was held on Monday, March 11, 2019 at 7:00 pm and then a funeral service on Tuesday March 12, 2019 at 10:00 am. Both were held at Totem Hall, 1380 Stawamus Rd, Squamish, BC.





