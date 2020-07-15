WALKER, Adrian Kent It is with great sorrow the Walker family announces the passing of Adrian Kent Walker on May 19th, 2020; Adrian was 65 years old. Adrian was the beloved brother of Carole Gossen (Jack), Grant Walker (Lynn), Shelley Vincent (Fred), brother in law Barrie Partridge, partner Debby Bovill and several nieces and nephews. Adrian was predeceased by his parents Stephen and Marion Walker and sister Sharen Partridge. Adrian was born and raised in North Vancouver, attended Westview Elementary, Hamilton Junior High and graduated from Carson Graham in 1972. His interests were many, a gifted musician and mixed medium artist with a penchant for drawing humorous caricatures of his friends and family. He was a renowned breeder of show pigeons with champion offspring, receiving awards as far away as Australia. Adrian was a talented photographer covering family photos and local weddings. It was this hobby and fascination with cameras that led him to a sales career with Lens and Shutter, first in North Vancouver, then a transfer to the store in Victoria where he made Sooke his Island home. Although Adrian had no children of his own, he was adored by his many nieces and nephews, whom he delighted with his wry and colorful sense of humour. He instilled in them a love of music, hockey, fishing and ethnic food. He entertained them with his classic horror film collection and a complex model train system "Sooke Bantam Railway" that he built on his Island property. They were fascinated by the vocal performance and antics of his treasured Moluccan Cockatoo, "Caesar", who fondly referred to Adrian as "Bird Daddy". And, when they turned 19 there was the inaugural trip to the "Irish Times Pub" in Victoria for a pint of Kilkenny! Adrian will be deeply missed, however, he will be forever remembered for his vibrant wit and unwavering loyalty. He was a wonderful, supportive son, brother, uncle and friend, he was that voice on the phone you could depend on brightening your day. Adrian remained upbeat, cheerful and optimistic even with the health challenges he faced later in life. We remain, so honored and blessed to have been part of your family… Please consider a donation to the Kidney Foundation in Adrian's memory.







