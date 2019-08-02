Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for A.E. "Barney" NUNNS. View Sign Obituary

NUNNS, A.E. "Barney" April 30, 1924 - July 19, 2019 We are sorry to announce the passing of Barney Nunns at 95 years of age, after a storied full life. Barney was born and raised in Cumberland, B.C. During







We are sorry to announce the passing of Barney Nunns at 95 years of age, after a storied full life. Barney was born and raised in Cumberland, B.C. During WWII , he was posted in Burma with the 436 Squadron RCAF as a wireless operator and "kicker". Following his service Barney was an active member of the 436 Squadron and was one of its last remaining Veterans. He went on to run a successful Vancouver insurance business for over 50 years. Barney was an active Mason, being a Freemason for over 72 years with membership in Lodges #117, #135, and #164. Barney was one of the oldest and longest active members in the Freemasons, earning the rare 70 year jewel. He was District Deputy Grand Master in 1991. Barney was an active member of the Scottish Rite, The Gizeh Shriners, the Legion and as a volunteer for the Masonic Cancer Car Project in Vancouver. Barney was the recipient of many awards: Canadian Volunteer Service Award, 1939 - 1945 Star, The Burma Star, The Victory Medal, The Queen's Golden Jubilee and The Queen's Diamond Jubilee Medal. He was one of the original members of West Vancouver's Fit Fellas exercise group. He is predeceased by his first wife Phyllis, second wife Jeanne, sisters Mary and Dorothy and many longtime friends. He leaves behind many friends and family throughout Vancouver Island, the Lower Mainland, BC and Alberta. He travelled the world's many corners, he golfed many courses and caught many fish! "Narney Bunns" will be missed. A service and Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Published in The North Shore News from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for North Shore News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close