Agnes Staynor passed away of natural causes at the full age of 98 years. She had outlived Hilton, her husband of 45 years. Her son, John, and daughter-in-law, Debbie, were at her bedside. Her daughter, Betsy; son-in-law, Dan; grandchildren; and great-grandchildren were all present via video conferencing. It truly felt like the family was present and Agnes could pass surrounded by love.



Agnes was born in Breslau, Ontario, to Oscar Burkholder and Mary Reesor. She outlived her four siblings, Marie, John, Clayton, and Nellie. Her father was a Bishop in the Mennonite Church, so Agnes grew up with the positive experience of being surrounded by a life of faith and service.



Agnes was very aware of the injustices towards women through the church and society. The wearing of head coverings, lower education, poorer wages, and not having a voice were all issues she felt personally and spoke out against. Agnes was interested in the world around her and never stopped trying to improve herself. She graduated from the first Licensed Practical Nursing course in Ontario, worked at a variety of nursing and retail jobs, became an accomplished watercolourist after the age of 65, traveled extensively, started piano lessons at the age of 81, and assumed many roles and duties within her Church. She was well-read and always had interesting opinions on current issues.



A special thank you to all the wonderful home care staff at the Lynn Valley Kiwanis Tower and most recently, the Lynn Valley Care Center, who maintained their philosophy of kindness and dignity despite handling the Covid-19 crisis.



