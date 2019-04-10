Ailsa has gone to meet her dogs at the Rainbow Bridge. Many Thanks to Dr. Sugar and Langley for many years of care. Our gratitude for the years of support at Inglewood Care Centre where Ailsa felt special & loved. She will be missed by her neice Christine (Murray) , nephew Gord, neice Margaret
|
(Lee), treasured friends near and far.
Please contact family if interested in reminiscing together. Ailsa would appreciate donations to the Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals .
Published in The North Shore News from Apr. 10 to May 9, 2019