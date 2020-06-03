We are saddened to share that our beloved Dad and Grampy passed away on March 16, 2020. A gentle man and a gentleman in every way, Dad did things quietly and thoughtfully, with the smallest of gestures having the biggest of impacts. Born May 12, 1935, in St. Catharines, ON, Dad and his young family moved to BC in the '60s for a job opportunity with the CBC where he continued to work for over 20 years. Always with a camera in hand, he captured many moments and memories in the shared experiences of those who were fortunate enough to know him, including the many friendships he made through his volunteer work. He leaves behind daughter, Carrie; grandchildren, Veronica and August; siblings, Michael, Janice, Susan, and Donald; and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by daughter, Debra; son, Derek; and sister, Elizabeth. Dad put kindness and thoughtfulness above all else and will be forever missed. A celebration of life will be held when we can safely gather again. If you would like to be notified when arrangements have been made for his memorial, email gadsby1@shaw.ca and details will be sent to you. Donations can be made to the Canadian Cancer Society. Rest gently, Dad. We love you.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in North Shore News from Jun. 3 to Jun. 5, 2020.