Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alan Willox. View Sign Obituary

Alan passed away peacefully on September 7 after a short illness. He spent his last day surrounded by his loving family. He will be remembered for his quick, dry Scottish humour and was still making hospital staff laugh the day before his passing. He was an avid genealogist and traced his mother's family tree back to King Henry II. He often noted dryly that we were related to royalty, warlocks, and thieves. He designed the Willox tartan which was inaugurated in Vancouver, the first such ceremony outside Scotland.



A proud graduate of the Royal High in Edinburgh, he arrived in Canada in April, 1957. He had a passion for the graphic arts and launched his own successful business, Willox Graphic Supplies, in 1973.



Alan loved rugby and joined the Vancouver Rowing Club in 1957. He became captain for the first team in 1964/65 and a proud member of the 1959 VRC 7's champion team. He was team manager for the 1st VRC international tour to the UK in 1973. Alan was the first rugby member to become club president in 1971/72. He became a lifetime member in the 80's and remained Honorary President until 2018.



Survived by wife of 59 years, Maralyne; children, Brent (Jennie), Craig, Lia (Glen), and Martine (Patrick); grandchildren, (the 7 Freds) Ben, Vanessa, Owen, Malia, Rhiannon, Braeden, and Sean.



Celebration of Life will be held at the Vancouver Rowing Club on September 29th at 3 PM.



In lieu of flowers please donate in Alan's memory to the Save Your Skin Foundation.



"Here awa, there awa, wandering Willie,



Now tired with wandering, haud awa hame".

Alan passed away peacefully on September 7 after a short illness. He spent his last day surrounded by his loving family. He will be remembered for his quick, dry Scottish humour and was still making hospital staff laugh the day before his passing. He was an avid genealogist and traced his mother's family tree back to King Henry II. He often noted dryly that we were related to royalty, warlocks, and thieves. He designed the Willox tartan which was inaugurated in Vancouver, the first such ceremony outside Scotland.A proud graduate of the Royal High in Edinburgh, he arrived in Canada in April, 1957. He had a passion for the graphic arts and launched his own successful business, Willox Graphic Supplies, in 1973.Alan loved rugby and joined the Vancouver Rowing Club in 1957. He became captain for the first team in 1964/65 and a proud member of the 1959 VRC 7's champion team. He was team manager for the 1st VRC international tour to the UK in 1973. Alan was the first rugby member to become club president in 1971/72. He became a lifetime member in the 80's and remained Honorary President until 2018.Survived by wife of 59 years, Maralyne; children, Brent (Jennie), Craig, Lia (Glen), and Martine (Patrick); grandchildren, (the 7 Freds) Ben, Vanessa, Owen, Malia, Rhiannon, Braeden, and Sean.Celebration of Life will be held at the Vancouver Rowing Club on September 29th at 3 PM.In lieu of flowers please donate in Alan's memory to the Save Your Skin Foundation. https://saveyourskin.ca/donatenow/ "Here awa, there awa, wandering Willie,Now tired with wandering, haud awa hame". Published in The North Shore News from Sept. 20 to Oct. 19, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for North Shore News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close